Car hauler fire on toll road near Chesterton prompts closures in both directions

CHESTERTON — All eastbound and westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road past Ind. 49 were closed Thursday afternoon after a car hauler caught fire in the area, police said.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene about 1:20 p.m. are were actively working to extinguish the flames. The vehicle remained in eastbound lane, according to the Indiana State Police Toll Road district.
No injuries were reported, ISP said.
Drivers were advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!