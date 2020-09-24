 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car hauler fire on toll road near Chesterton prompts closures in both directions
breaking urgent

Car hauler fire on toll road near Chesterton prompts closures in both directions

{{featured_button_text}}
Highway traffic stock

File art of highway traffic.

 The Associated Press

CHESTERTON — All eastbound and westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road past Ind. 49 were closed Thursday afternoon after a car hauler caught fire in the area, police said.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene about 1:20 p.m. are were actively working to extinguish the flames. The vehicle remained in eastbound lane, according to the Indiana State Police Toll Road district.

No injuries were reported, ISP said.

Drivers were advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts