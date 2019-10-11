WASHINGTON TWP. — Eighty men from all over Porter County served dinner Thursday night to 800 hungry patrons for the fifth annual Chefs Around the Table at the Porter County Expo Center.
Each man prepared a dish from one of five categories — appetizers, soup/salad, side dishes, main dishes or desserts — with 25 servings cut into four samples.
"There's a lot of trash-talking going on," said Garner Tullis, executive director of Our Greater Good. "We try to put groups of friends together — school teachers, police officers, whatever — just to make some of that trash talking, to provoke it a little bit."
Men who are not cooks, caterers or chefs signed up for the event, which include police chiefs from Valparaiso and Portage, businessmen, coaches and "every part of the fabric of society in Porter County," Tullis said.
Our Greater Good has been running the annual event for the past three years, after including Empower Porter County under its umbrella of goodwill.
"We were providing six initiatives to families and children in elementary schools in Porter County," Tullis said.
Chefs Around the Table raises around $100,000 each year and provides half of the annual fundraising for Our Greater Good. Tullis said it's "hugely successful" and allows them to provide free services to 31 elementary schools in the county.
Rick Urschel, of Urschel Laboratories Inc., made a key lime pie, Rob Thorgren, of Thorgren Tool & Molding Co., baked a special chocolate chip cookie and Arman Sarkisian, with Sarkisian, Sarkisian & Associates, cooked a Boston clam chowder that sold out.
"The line in front of his booth is 25 people deep," Tullis said. "People get known ... it's all over the board."
Color-coded maps showed patrons where a particular chef was and what kind of food the chef was serving. Tullis said some people make a five-course dinner out of the event.
A quick, 10-item, live auction leads up to the announcement of top chef. Each patron received a ballot to vote for the best chef.
Awards were given to the chef with the most votes, the one with the most tips and the winners of each of the five dish categories.