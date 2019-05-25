CHESTERTON — A family-owned business is bringing fresh fun to downtown Chesterton with the opening of Moth Wing Studio on Saturday.
Moth Wing Studio is a DIY art studio inside of Hopkins' Ace Hardware at 325 S. Calumet Road. The large space includes areas for ceramic painting, spin art and fused glass creation.
Mark and Michele Hopkins purchased Hopkins' Ace Hardware in 2005, and two years later bought the building where the store is currently located. The Hopkins and their two children, Ryan and Emily, have lived in Chesterton their entire lives. Ryan is the manager of the hardware store and Emily is the manager of the studio.
"I love the small town," Michele said. "We just thought it would be nice to have something where people could just walk in without having to sign up or have a class."
Moth Wing Studio will host an opening celebration Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can tour the studio, watch demonstrations and start a project of their own, according to the studio's Facebook page.
The construction of the studio space began in June 2018. The area was used by TLC and when the company left the space, Mark tried to rent the area out. He looked at hosting other retail business in the space, but "didn't think they brought anything to the table, as far as downtown Chesterton goes."
Emily and Michele had been thinking about the art studio for about three years, Mark said. With the available space, the family decided to go for it.
"I just couldn't convince myself to do a laundromat or something like that," Mark said. "This is way more fun."
In the studio, customers can paint ceramic pieces, which are fired in the on-site kiln. Spin art is made with canvas spun fast with paint poured on as its spinning. The Hopkins say its "instant fun" and "addicting."
There is a cordoned-off area for glass projects and an age requirement because it is working with sharp pieces of glass. Emily said there are so many opportunities for glass projects: dishes, plant stakes, wind chimes and whatever people can think to make.
It's a more time-consuming project compared to the other activities.
"This is really fun," Michele said. "... it's intimidating, but once it's fused in the kiln, it looks fantastic."
The family took a class and has practiced working with fused glass for the past year, learning different techniques.
"It's just relaxing," Michele said. "I think once people see that it's not intimating, because you are intimidated when you sit down with a blank piece of glass and you're like, 'I don't know what to with it.' But before you know it, it looks gorgeous."
The studio plans to host events and groups for birthday parties. There are other opportunities in Chesterton for art, but the Hopkins saw the opportunity with the space they already had to add to the scene.
"We just wanted to add something to the town," Emily said. She and Michele said they wanted to give teenagers and families something to do.
Eventually, the back end of the studio will connect to the inside of Ace Hardware and customers can enter both ways.