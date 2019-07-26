CHESTERTON — Brooke Wilson is 18 years old, a new graduate from Chesterton High School and all set to head off to Iowa State University this fall.
Before she makes that trip, there's one more thing she had to do — compete in the Porter County Fair.
Involvement in 4-H is a family tradition, she said.
She joined 4-H the summer she graduated from the third grade and has been doing projects for 10 years. She started with showing dairy cows, rabbits, woodworking, cake decorating and photography and has since added goats.
She usually starts preparing most of her projects in January. "It's pretty much year-round with animals you that you're preparing," she said
Wilson is a junior leader, an achievement ambassador and aims to be on the junior fair board next year. She plans on participating through her college career. She's going to ISU for a bachelor's degree in animal science before applying to veterinary school.
"It's not about how perfect you can look on paper, it's what you've accomplished," Wilson said.
It has taught her discipline and responsibility.
In a typical fair week, Wilson gets to the fairgrounds around 5 a.m. She first tends to the cows, watering, feeding and bathing them, then takes care of her other animals.
She doesn't usually get home until midnight, gets to bed at 12:30 and does it all over again the next day.
"I think (4-H) teaches kids the ability for hard work. If you want to do this, you have to plan on hard work," Wilson said. "It's given me lot of opportunities that I don't think I would have had without 4-H."