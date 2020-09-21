Chesterton man confesses to shooting self after giving false account, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — A 19-year-old who was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his upper leg Saturday gave several different accounts the shooting before saying he accidentally shot himself, police said.

The man first reported the shooting to police Saturday, initially saying he had been shot by another person, Chesterton Police Chief David Cincoski said.

A Chesterton police officer was on patrol about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Broadway when approached by the man and a 17-year-old.

The man told the officer he had been shot by an unknown male somewhere near 15th Street and Broadway, according to Cincoski.

Police administered first aid until an ambulance arrived and transported him to a hospital.

During interviews with police, the man gave various, "exaggerated" descriptions of what happened, and the 17-year-old refused to cooperate, Cincoski said.

Police later obtained and executed a search warrant on the man's home and recovered possible evidence from inside. He later was released from the hospital and taken home.

Then, on Sunday morning, he arrived to the Chesterton Police Department and recounted a different version of the shooting, authorities said.