Church offers drive-thru ashes for time-strapped faithful

VALPARAISO — For Christians, Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer and fasting.

It marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period of penance, sacrifice and alms giving leading to Easter, recalling Jesus’ suffering and withdrawal into the desert for 40 days.

For the faith community of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Lent has an easier beginning. For the past eight years, church members and guests have had the option of receiving drive-thru ashes.

“I have two kids in sports, and in the afternoon I drive for Meals on Wheels,” said Laura Brubaker, of Valparaiso. “Some people may call this being lazy, but not if you have an active family.”

St. Andrew’s pastor, the Rev. Roger Bower, explained, “We heard that people in the community wanted to mark the beginning of Lent but didn’t have time for an entire service. With all the pressures on people’s time during the week, we decided to offer this abbreviated Ash Wednesday service.”

Ash Wednesday derives its name from the placing of repentance ashes on the foreheads of participants to the celebrant saying either "Repent, and believe in the Gospel" or "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."