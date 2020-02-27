Church offers drive-thru ashes for time-strapped faithful

VALPARAISO — For Christians, Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer and fasting.
It marks the beginning of Lent, a 40-day period of penance, sacrifice and alms giving leading to Easter, recalling Jesus’ suffering and withdrawal into the desert for 40 days.
For the faith community of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Lent has an easier beginning. For the past eight years, church members and guests have had the option of receiving drive-thru ashes.
“I have two kids in sports, and in the afternoon I drive for Meals on Wheels,” said Laura Brubaker, of Valparaiso. “Some people may call this being lazy, but not if you have an active family.”
St. Andrew’s pastor, the Rev. Roger Bower, explained, “We heard that people in the community wanted to mark the beginning of Lent but didn’t have time for an entire service. With all the pressures on people’s time during the week, we decided to offer this abbreviated Ash Wednesday service.”
Ash Wednesday derives its name from the placing of repentance ashes on the foreheads of participants to the celebrant saying either "Repent, and believe in the Gospel" or "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."
When people drove up, the priest introduced himself and welcomed them to the Lenten season, which this year runs through April 9. Bower then asked drivers how he could pray for them. After a brief prayer, he placed ashes on their forehead in the sign of the cross and laid a hand on the person’s head.
The minister also provided information about other ministries St. Andrew’s offers during Lent.
“My hope is that people, no matter their religious affiliation, feel the love of God and that they know that we will be praying for them,” Bower said.
In addition to drive-thru opportunities in the morning and late afternoon, St. Andrew’s offered more traditional Ash Wednesday services at noon and 7 p.m.
Jim Schultz, of Kouts, was getting off work when he saw signs for the drive-through, while Jim Brown, of Valparaiso, drove a friend who uses a wheelchair to the abbreviated service. “This is an excellent idea,” Schultz said.
A church member at the church entrance directed drivers to the overhang for ashes.
Bower said the morning drive-thru attracted 15 cars. Some people were going to work, while others were on their way to school, including one Valparaiso High School student.
Donning priestly vestments and a stocking cap in sub-freezing weather, Bower welcomed the afternoon crowd that included Sylvia Arroyo, of Valparaiso.
“I came here because I work at a preschool, and I have to get there very early,” Arroyo said. “I brought my grandson, Leandro, 6, because I want to set an example for him.”
Some of the drivers, such as Jerald Jascoviak, of Valparaiso, were not St. Andrew’s members.
“I work, so there was no way I could commit to church,” he said. “This gives me the opportunity to spend a little time with the Lord.”