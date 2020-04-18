You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Closure of Porter County offices, buildings extended
alert urgent

Closure of Porter County offices, buildings extended

Porter County: Porter County Government Center FILE

The Porter County Government Center in Valparaiso.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Following Gov. Eric Holcomb's extension of a statewide stay-at-home order, Porter County offices and buildings will now be closed until May 1.

The Porter County Board of Commissioners announced the extension of the closures on Saturday, informing residents of some continuing policies.

The county is continuing its reduction of the amount of staff at buildings to skeleton crews and allowing employees to work from home when possible, a news release from Porter County Board of Commissioners said.

In addition, essential public meetings will continue to be conducted virtually and will be streamed on the “Porter County Government” Facebook page.

Officials asked individuals to continue practicing social distancing and for businesses to also ensure they are following guidelines, such as ensuring sanitizing products are available for staff and customers, having separate business hours for vulnerable demographics and making sure customers know how to reach the business remotely.

Officials also asked that residents email county offices rather than calling, and a directory of emails is available at www.porterco.org/departments.

Information on accessing county services can be found at www.porterco.org/coronavirus.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts