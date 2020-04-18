Closure of Porter County offices, buildings extended

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Following Gov. Eric Holcomb's extension of a statewide stay-at-home order, Porter County offices and buildings will now be closed until May 1.

The Porter County Board of Commissioners announced the extension of the closures on Saturday, informing residents of some continuing policies.

The county is continuing its reduction of the amount of staff at buildings to skeleton crews and allowing employees to work from home when possible, a news release from Porter County Board of Commissioners said.

In addition, essential public meetings will continue to be conducted virtually and will be streamed on the “Porter County Government” Facebook page.

Officials asked individuals to continue practicing social distancing and for businesses to also ensure they are following guidelines, such as ensuring sanitizing products are available for staff and customers, having separate business hours for vulnerable demographics and making sure customers know how to reach the business remotely.

Officials also asked that residents email county offices rather than calling, and a directory of emails is available at www.porterco.org/departments.