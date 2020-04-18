Closure of Porter County offices, buildings extended

Following Gov. Eric Holcomb's extension of a statewide stay-at-home order, Porter County offices and buildings will now be closed until May 1.
The Porter County Board of Commissioners announced the extension of the closures on Saturday, informing residents of some continuing policies.
The county is continuing its reduction of the amount of staff at buildings to skeleton crews and allowing employees to work from home when possible, a news release from Porter County Board of Commissioners said.
In addition, essential public meetings will continue to be conducted virtually and will be streamed on the “Porter County Government” Facebook page.
Officials asked individuals to continue practicing social distancing and for businesses to also ensure they are following guidelines, such as ensuring sanitizing products are available for staff and customers, having separate business hours for vulnerable demographics and making sure customers know how to reach the business remotely.
Officials also asked that residents email county offices rather than calling, and a directory of emails is available at www.porterco.org/departments.
Information on accessing county services can be found at www.porterco.org/coronavirus.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Gallery
COVID-19 emergency center to receive ventilators for 17 local hospitals
GARY — A shipment of critical care ventilators is headed for the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center at the Gary Chicago International Airport.
The ventilators were shipped from General Motors & Ventec Life Systems and will arrive Saturday evening. The “VOCSN V+Pro” ventilators were manufactured in Kokomo and will be distributed to area hospitals.
The shipment is part of a historic partnership in response to needs arising from the coronvirus pandemic, Lori Postma, Indiana District 1 public information officer, said. The ventilators will fill needs in hospitals in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties.
“Northwest Indiana has quickly become a COVID-19 hotspot and our coordination with the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided us with an outstanding opportunity to supplement the equipment needs of 17 hospitals in District 1,” Postma said.
Dr. Peter Navarro, White House assistant to the president, said the collaboration between GM, Ventec, UPS and FEMA made the swift production and delivery of the ventilators possible.
“Through the seamless coordination of FEMA, these lifesaving devices are equally rapidly being delivered to hospitals in need in Chicago and Gary,” Navarro said. “A patriotic White House salute to the full power of private enterprise joining hands with the full force of the federal government to fight the invisible enemy.”
Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple said the critical care ventilators deliver precise airflow to protect the lungs, have accurate monitors that assess well-being and have advanced controls that will allow heath care workers to efficiently wean patients off the ventilators.
GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra commended the commitment of staff at GM, Ventec and the businesses’ suppliers to make the manufacturing and delivery possible.
UPS expedited the delivery to the center in Gary from the manufacturing center, said UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney.
Postma said those who would like to join the Indiana District 1 Emergency Operations Center/Multi-Agency Coordination Center can contact the logistics department at 219-576-2786.
