CN Railway crossing in Valpo to close for up to 2 weeks for repairs
CN Railway crossing in Valpo to close for up to 2 weeks for repairs

CN Freight Train stock

A Canadian National freight train sits idling on the tracks.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The Canadian National railroad crossing at Ind. 130 will be closed to traffic starting Monday, city officials announced.

Access will be restricted for up to two weeks while crews work on repairs to the crossing, according to the Office of Mayor Matt Murphy.

“This crossing has been in poor condition for some time and was scheduled for replacement next year. However, we’ve worked with CN to accelerate this repair and look forward to improvements for motorists very soon,” Murphy said.

In the meantime, drivers will be diverted to Joliet Road and County Road 250 West, or Tower Road.

