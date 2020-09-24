CN Railway crossing in Valpo to close for up to 2 weeks for repairs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The Canadian National railroad crossing at Ind. 130 will be closed to traffic starting Monday, city officials announced.

Access will be restricted for up to two weeks while crews work on repairs to the crossing, according to the Office of Mayor Matt Murphy.

“This crossing has been in poor condition for some time and was scheduled for replacement next year. However, we’ve worked with CN to accelerate this repair and look forward to improvements for motorists very soon,” Murphy said.

In the meantime, drivers will be diverted to Joliet Road and County Road 250 West, or Tower Road.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.