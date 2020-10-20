College Goal Sunday to offer free FAFSA guidance in virtual event

Indiana's largest FAFSA filing event is going virtual this year.

College Goal Sunday, offering free FAFSA filing guidance to Hoosier for 32 years, will answer questions and help eligible students complete the federal application required for many federal and state grants, scholarships and student loan programs at colleges, universities and vocational schools across the country.

The free event will be Oct. 25 and will offer volunteer assistance from financial aid professionals across the state, including from Purdue University Northwest.

Participating students who complete a College Goal Sunday evaluation form will be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship to the student's chosen higher education institution.

To attend, students and their families are encouraged to visit CollegeGoalSunday.org at 1 p.m. Region time Sunday and click a link to navigate to the event's virtual event.

Students should plan to attend with a parent or guardian and have financial information, like completed 2019 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms and other 2019 income and benefits available, for their family.