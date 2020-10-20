 Skip to main content
College Goal Sunday to offer free FAFSA guidance in virtual event
College Goal Sunday is Oct. 25.

College Goal Sunday is Oct. 25.

Indiana's largest FAFSA filing event is going virtual this year.

College Goal Sunday, offering free FAFSA filing guidance to Hoosier for 32 years, will answer questions and help eligible students complete the federal application required for many federal and state grants, scholarships and student loan programs at colleges, universities and vocational schools across the country.

The free event will be Oct. 25 and will offer volunteer assistance from financial aid professionals across the state, including from Purdue University Northwest.

Participating students who complete a College Goal Sunday evaluation form will be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship to the student's chosen higher education institution.

To attend, students and their families are encouraged to visit CollegeGoalSunday.org at 1 p.m. Region time Sunday and click a link to navigate to the event's virtual event.

Students should plan to attend with a parent or guardian and have financial information, like completed 2019 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms and other 2019 income and benefits available, for their family. 

Students 24 years or older may attend alone and provide their own financial documents.

College Goal Sunday organizers encourage those attending this year's event to access the virtual website from a laptop for the best filing experience.

College Goal Sunday is a charitable program of the Indiana Student Financial Aid Association and helped more than 94,000 Hoosier students and their families complete the FAFSA.

"Students who don't complete their financial aid paperwork properly and on time are often very disappointed when they find out how much financial aid they lost," College Goal Sunday Co-Chair Bill Wozniak said in a news release. "If our assistance gives students a better chance at high education and less debt, we're fulfilling our mission."

More information about this year's College Goal Sunday event is available online at CollegeGoalSunday.org.

