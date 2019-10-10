LIBERTY TWP. — A John Deere Combine accident Wednesday resulted in a broken telephone pole and downed power lines.
The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department responded about 6 p.m. to County Road 900 North when a Jackson Township area resident operating the combine snapped the pole.
County Road 900 North between 150 West and 100 West was temporarily shut down due to the telephone pole and power lines in the roadway. The road was opened by 7:30 p.m.
There were no reported injuries at the incident and the combine had minimal damage to the hopper.
The fire department reminds drivers to give farmers plenty of room on the road to travel so they can get to their destinations as well.