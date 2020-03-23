COVID-19 virus doesn't stop unique birthday celebration

KOUTS — The COVID-19 pandemic has succeeded in bringing a temporary halt to many social gatherings, but that did not stop a group of local parents from coming up with a unique way of celebrating the birthdays of some homebound children.

The parents held a parade Monday morning that passed by the homes of several area children celebrating their birthdays, according to organizer Heidi Sanders.

Sanders said she quickly organized the parade after reading on social media about the disappointment one mother felt about not being able to host a birthday party for her child.

"I just felt real bad," she said.

She had remembered reading about a parade held in another community for birthdays and began sending out texts to generate interest. It did not take long for the idea to take off in the small, tightly-knit community and the parade passed by the homes of several young people celebrating birthdays, she said.

"It was something this community could use," Sanders said. "We could all use some uplifting in these crazy times."

Among those taking part was Kouts resident Tina Loftis and her 10-year-old son Brogan.

"It was spreading some joy to make the day feel special," she said.