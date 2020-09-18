COVID-19 in schools update: Here's what NWI schools, universities are reporting this week in coronavirus case counts

As schools across the Region enter the midway point in their first quarter of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, several schools are reporting new cases of COVID-19 among staff and students.
Lowell High School called off its Friday night football game against Hobart this week after school officials say they were informed of a positive case on the team. Fifteen members of the team were asked to quarantine on Thursday, joining five others already in quarantine.
The school will continue to evaluate games on a week-by-week basis, according to a statement shared on Lowell's prep athletics website.
In the Duneland School Corp., families were notified this week of five positive cases among four schools in the district which reopened with a hybrid learning model on Aug. 25.
Two Chesterton High School students, one in the district's A-K hybrid learning group and another in the school corporation's L-Z hybrid learning group, reported cases on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.
A student in the A-K hybrid learning group at Westchester Intermediate School reported a positive test Friday afternoon, Duneland officials said.
Duneland schools also informed families of a case reported among a Liberty Intermediate School staff member on Tuesday and a Yost Elementary School staff member on Thursday.
Families were informed Thursday of a positive case at Cooks Corners Elementary and at Heavilin Elementary in the Valparaiso Community Schools district, which has grappled this week with ongoing internet connectivity issues disrupting teachers' ability to deliver instruction to remote learning students.
Valparaiso schools reopened Aug. 12 with in-person instruction and a virtual alternative. Valparaiso police confirmed Friday morning a 13-year-old Benjamin Franklin Middle School student had been arrested with suspicion he had hacked the school's system.
In Northwest Indiana higher education, Calumet College of St. Joseph provided a first look at positive tests reported since the start of the fall semester in a new, public-facing dashboard.
Calumet College is reporting one active case among students, staff and faculty, as of Sept. 17. The college has seen eight total cases since Aug. 15 and seven individuals who tested positive have been cleared to return to school.
The Calumet College dashboard will be updated twice a week at a minimum, or when any change in data is available to report, a Calumet College spokeswoman said.
Other Region campuses providing updates in public dashboards include Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest and Valparaiso University.
At IUN this week, university officials reported two of five symptomatic individuals received a positive result in symptomatic testing, which began Aug. 1. None of the university's 255 mitigation tests were reported as positive cases. IUN began mitigation testing Aug. 24 to monitor potential spread of the coronavirus among populations at greater risk due to congregate activity.
A total of three active cases have been confirmed at Purdue University Northwest, where dashboard updates are provided every Friday. All of these active cases were reported among faculty and staff, and none were among students, according to the university's most recent update.
At Valparaiso University, four cases of COVID-19 are currently active on campus as of Friday. VU administrators update the university's dashboard on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays each week.
The university reported two active cases on both Monday and Wednesday this week.
The Times is following cases of COVID-19 in schools in an interactive online dashboard. Follow along at nwi.com/education.
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!