COVID-19 in schools update: Here's what NWI schools, universities are reporting this week in coronavirus case counts

The Calumet College dashboard will be updated twice a week at a minimum, or when any change in data is available to report, a Calumet College spokeswoman said.

Other Region campuses providing updates in public dashboards include Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest and Valparaiso University.

At IUN this week, university officials reported two of five symptomatic individuals received a positive result in symptomatic testing, which began Aug. 1. None of the university's 255 mitigation tests were reported as positive cases. IUN began mitigation testing Aug. 24 to monitor potential spread of the coronavirus among populations at greater risk due to congregate activity.

A total of three active cases have been confirmed at Purdue University Northwest, where dashboard updates are provided every Friday. All of these active cases were reported among faculty and staff, and none were among students, according to the university's most recent update.

At Valparaiso University, four cases of COVID-19 are currently active on campus as of Friday. VU administrators update the university's dashboard on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays each week.

The university reported two active cases on both Monday and Wednesday this week.