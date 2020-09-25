COVID-19 in schools update: Here's what NWI schools, universities are reporting this week in coronavirus case counts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Northwest Indiana schools this week, especially among high school athletics programs, as most students and staff approach the midway point of the first quarter in the coronavirus pandemic.

Griffith Public Schools Superintendent Michele Riise announced Friday that the entire Griffith Public Schools girls soccer team and other close contacts would be quarantined for 14 days after learning of a positive case on the team.

The Friday announcement effectively ended the team's season.

"Griffith Public Schools and Griffith Athletic Department understand that this is a difficult situation for all involved and brings a sense of sadness to all of us as it is the end of such a great season for our girls soccer team," Riise wrote. "We thank our coaches, Lady Panthers and their parents for their dedication and commitment to an amazing season!"

Andrean High School officials were notified of a case among a coach on Wednesday evening, Principal Jaycob Knazur told The Times. The school began contact tracing Thursday morning and determined less than five individuals were in contact with the coach.