COVID-19 schools update: Here's what NWI schools, universities are reporting this week in coronavirus case counts

"There have been no known in-school transmissions since we returned to school Aug. 12," Superintendent Jim McCall wrote in a letter to families Friday. "Our students and staff have adjusted to the challenges that the fall has presented them, and they have risen to the occasion with remarkable efforts by all."

In Crown Point, where Crown Point Community School Corp. officials only share the number of individuals asked to stay home after coming into contact with a positive student or staff member, 42 individuals were asked to quarantine this week, according to data most recently available on Tuesday.

Six of those individuals belong to Lake Street Elementary, seven are district staff or other departments, 11 were at Wheeler Middle School and 18 were at Timothy Ball Elementary.

In the Lake Central School Corp., which posts data every Wednesday, 335 students and 55 staff were listed as actively quarantined. Just over 100 of those cases were reported at Grimmer Middle School, which saw two students and three staff report of positive cases between Oct. 7 and Oct. 13.

Lake Central High School also saw a high number of quarantined individuals, with 63 students and four staff members taking part in a stay-at-home period.