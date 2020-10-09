COVID-19 schools update: Here's what NWI schools, universities are reporting this week in coronavirus case counts

Schools continue to share new data about the effects of community spread as the Thanksgiving holiday nears during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lake Central School Corp. published a new COVID-19 Impact Data chart to its website this week, specifying the number of students and staff found positive, as well as those asked to quarantine in each of the district’s buildings.
Data dates back to Aug. 20, shortly after school began this year for Lake Central, and will be updated every Wednesday.
This week’s report shows eight positive student cases and two positive staff cases were reported across the district between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6. In that time, 182 students and 33 staff have been asked to quarantine in the school district of more than 9,500 students.
The data shows 20 total positive cases have been reported among students and five total positive cases have been reported among staff since Aug. 20.
Crown Point Community School Corp. is similarly sharing a COVID-19 Impact Data table on its website.
Though not showing confirmation of positive cases, the Crown Point chart the scope of individuals asked to quarantine by building.
The district’s most recent update on Oct. 8 shows 25 individuals at Crown Point High School were quarantined this week. An additional four were quarantined among “district staff and all departments,” according to the Crown Point data.
One positive case of COVID-19 was reported this week by a Chesterton High School student, Duneland School Corp. administrators said Monday. No individuals we identified as close contacts in this case, school officials said.
Several cases were reported in Valparaiso Community Schools this week.
Families were informed Sunday of a positive case at Memorial Elementary School. One positive case was reported Monday at Benjamin Franklin Middle School and another case was reported Monday at Heavilin Elementary School.
Another case was reported Wednesday at Heavilin. A case was also reported Wednesday at Valparaiso High School.
In all Valparaiso cases, direct contacts were notified and given instructions to quarantine for 14 days, school officials said.
As a state, Indiana reported 303 new student cases, 59 new teacher cases and 79 new staff cases between mid-September and Oct. 2, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s new school dashboard, which launched last week.
Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday an additional 400 schools have reported data to the new dashboard, bringing the number of Indiana schools reporting to 1,755 — or roughly 60% of schools across the state.
Several new cases were also reported this week in Northwest Indiana’s colleges and universities.
At Valparaiso University, two cases of COVID-19 are currently active on campus as of Friday. The university has seen 36 total cases reported since Aug. 20.
Calumet College is reporting three active cases among students, staff and faculty, as of Friday morning. The college has seen 13 total cases since Aug. 15 and 10 individuals who tested positive have been cleared to return to school.
Ten active cases have been confirmed at Purdue University Northwest, where dashboard updates are provided every Friday. Nine active cases were reported among students and one was reported among faculty and staff.
At Indiana University Northwest this week, officials reported two of 10 individuals received a positive result in symptomatic testing, which began Aug. 1. Only one university's 650 total mitigation tests were reported as positive cases.
IUN began mitigation testing Aug. 24 to monitor potential spread of the coronavirus among populations at greater risk due to congregate activity.
The Times is following cases of COVID-19 in schools in an interactive online dashboard. Follow along at nwi.com/education.
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_09
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_03
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_04
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_01
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_11
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_06
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_10
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_08
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_07
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_05
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_02
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.