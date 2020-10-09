COVID-19 schools update: Here's what NWI schools, universities are reporting this week in coronavirus case counts

Schools continue to share new data about the effects of community spread as the Thanksgiving holiday nears during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lake Central School Corp. published a new COVID-19 Impact Data chart to its website this week, specifying the number of students and staff found positive, as well as those asked to quarantine in each of the district’s buildings.

Data dates back to Aug. 20, shortly after school began this year for Lake Central, and will be updated every Wednesday.

This week’s report shows eight positive student cases and two positive staff cases were reported across the district between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6. In that time, 182 students and 33 staff have been asked to quarantine in the school district of more than 9,500 students.

The data shows 20 total positive cases have been reported among students and five total positive cases have been reported among staff since Aug. 20.

Crown Point Community School Corp. is similarly sharing a COVID-19 Impact Data table on its website.

Though not showing confirmation of positive cases, the Crown Point chart the scope of individuals asked to quarantine by building.