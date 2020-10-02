COVID-19 schools update: Here's what NWI schools, universities are reporting this week in coronavirus case counts

“Our teachers have been under a lot of stress this year with the need to digitize content to meet the needs of students who are learning from home as well as manage all of the other requirements of teaching the students in front of them,” Veracco said. “Our teachers preferred the early release so that their students would not have an entire day without providing guidance as some districts have chosen to do. We truly appreciate their dedication to our students in this regard.”

Cases were also reported this week in Valparaiso Community Schools and Duneland School Corp. this week.

On Monday, Valparaiso administrators notified families of two positive COVID-19 cases in the district — one at Flint Lake Elementary and another the VCS Service Center. Direct contacts were identified and given instructions to quarantine for 14 days, school officials said.

Also on Monday, Duneland school officials notified families that a Chesterton High School student in the district’s L-Z hybrid learning group tested positive for COVID-19. Through contact tracing, 39 individuals were identified as close contacts and given instructions to quarantine for 14 days. The district also put a pause to its freshman football schedule through Oct. 5 due to the number of athletes on the team determined to be close contacts.