PORTAGE — Marissela Villanueva Lynch is a teacher by day at Willowcreek Middle School, but at night, she teaches the art of Ballet Folklorico Tapatio to 30 children.
"The word 'folklorico' — it's traditional folk dancing," Lynch said. "So the probably most commonly known is the Mexican folk dancing, because people are familiar with the Mexican hat dance and mariachi music ... they usually tell a story about different states in Mexico."
Lynch started dancing at the age of 3 while she lived in Lake County. When her family moved to Portage, she was forced to give up dancing because of the distance to classes. Lynch said there was no group that taught folklorico dancing in Porter County.
"When I had a daughter, I went looking for a group around here that was closer so I wouldn't have to drive out to Chicago and there wasn't one," Lynch said, which gave her the idea to start her own group in 2010. "I lived in Portage for 30-odd years and there still wasn't a Mexican folk dance group in the area."
Ballet Folklorico Tapatio of Northwest Indiana is a non-profit youth dance company for children ages 3 and up. About three years ago, Lynch promised her dancers she wanted to take them to Disneyland to perform, and recently made that promise reality.
“I never planned on performing, as I prefer to stay behind the scenes, but then I realized what a wonderful experience it would be to share the stage not only with my dancers, but with my daughter as well," Lynch said. "It was a moment I will never forget. She was the reason I started this dance company.”
The group hosts an annual Hispanic Heritage event, which Lynch says is one of the only Hispanic Heritage events in the county and possibly the biggest. The 2019 show will have a Day of the Dead theme and will also feature a performance by The Mexican Folkloric Dance Company of Chicago. The group is currently preparing for its annual Hispanic Heritage event which will take place Nov. 2 at the Memorial Opera House.
"To date, we have performed for at least 10,000 people," Lynch said. "Last year alone, we hosted 1,000 students for our performance for Northwest Indiana schools."
Lynch said the dancing itself is very demanding, as the children are "dancing back to back, they're changing costumes in two minutes and then they go back out and dance again."
"It's like complete cardio," Lynch said. "My oldest dancer, who's been with me the longest, does two duets and I remember one time watching her dance ... 'why doesn't she look excited? why isn't she with as much energy?' and I realized I had her dancing back to back, like four dances. She's exhausted. I got exhausted dancing one."
You have free articles remaining.
Lynch said the group doesn't have paid staff, as she volunteers her own time alongside the dance parents who are involved in fund raise, make headpieces and anything else the group needs. She has visiting instructors from time-to-time, including a group in Arizona that provides mentorship.
"Maybe once a year they're able to send someone to come teach us some dances," Lynch said, adding that the instructors set aside time and pay for their trip to come help the group.
The children are excited to learn new dances, Lynch said, but they also get nervous learning from someone new. She said the kids know that when an instructor visits, practices will be longer and more intense.
"They know that we will practice Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, whatever it takes, because ... (the instructors) can only stay a few days so we need to squeeze in as many hours of practice as possible," Lynch said.
The kids come from all over Lake and Porter counties to attend Lynch's dance classes — Chesterton, Merrillville and Hobart, for example — and the interest has continued to grow. Lynch used to set the age requirement at five, but lowered it due to demand.
"A common misconception is that a member must be of Mexican or Hispanic descent to join a ballet folklorico group, but dance is a universal language and therefore are open to everyone," she said.
Lynch said some of her students, which are second to third generation Mexican Americans, don't speak fluent Spanish or have never celebrated Day of the Dead. But she teaches children of all ethnicity to dance and, in turn, about about Mexico's history and traditions.
The group, which consists of boys and girls ages 3 and up, is always accepting new members and Lynch said she hopes to also teach classes for adults soon. Classes are offered every Wednesday and Friday at the YMCA.
"When I open up the group ... everyone's like 'I can't dance, I can't dance' and that's the point, I'm trying to teach you," Lynch said. "It's baby steps."
For more information, visit www.balletfolkloriconwi.com or call 219-246-3641. Tickets for the "Dia de Los Muertos, A Celebration of Life" show can purchased online from the Memorial Opera House. A portion of VIP ticket sales will be donated to the E. Ric Frataccia Scholarship Fund, a service-based scholarship that is awarded to one male and one female student.