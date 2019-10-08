Tiger Martial Arts partners with club
Tiger Martial Arts has is partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana’s Duneland Club to participate in a martial arts league, or take martial arts classes.
Registration runs through Oct. 21.
The program begins Oct. 23 and runs through Dec. 18. Club members will be able to participate in Tiger Martial Arts lessons from 4:45 to 5:30 pm. every Wednesday. This program welcomes youth from ages 7 to 19 years. The cost is $40 for a 10-week session.
For more information, or to register , call Ron Ranta or Christopher Geiger by calling 219- 926-9770 or by emailing Christopher Geiger at cgeiger@bgcgreaternwi.org.
Duneland/Chesterton Kiwanis Club donates $750
The Duneland/Chesterton Kiwanis Club has donated $750 to the Duneland Boys & Girls Club recently. Kiwanis Club President Jon Wine, visited the club and handed Ron Ranta, club director of the Duneland Boys & Girls Club, the donation.
“We have had a long-standing partnership with our local Duneland/Chesterton Kiwanis Club. I always am very grateful for their generosity to our club. They understand that our kids are our most valuable asset in Chesterton and this group does whatever it takes to help us help kids be successful,” Ranta said.
The money will be used to buy additional education and physical activity equipment for club members to use during their out-of-school time.