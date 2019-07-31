VALPARAISO — The fourth annual Valpo Corn Roast Fest arrives Saturday in Valparaiso and it's all about music, bratwurst and freshly roasted corn.
The Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis, one of the 10 largest Kiwanis groups in the world, hosts the annual event from 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Central Park Plaza, 68 Lafayette St. The funds raised from festival go straight back into the community through charity ventures.
"The first two years, we served about 500-700 people each year and raised about $5,000 after expenses to give back to the community," said Steve Bobinski, Valpo Corn Roast Fest co-chairman and vice president of the Kiwanis club. "Last year, we took the event to the next level... We planned for and expected about 1,200 people. By the end of the night, we had over 1,900 people attend... we raised just under $22,000 that one night last year."
Bobinski said the festival is definitely an entertainment event, featuring tribute band, TUSK. The band covers all of the hits of Fleetwood Mac. Opening for TUSK is the yacht rock band EZFM.
"We had a great turnout last year because of our entertainers," Bobinski said. "This year, we couldn't let our supporters down, we had to find comparable quality in entertainment. We've invested in better sound and lighting technology for this year and we hired TUSK."
Price of admission includes a brat or hot dog, chips and a soft drink or water plus all the locally-grown and freshly roasted corn you can eat. Corn will be roasted twice as fast this year because Valparaiso Kiwanis now has a second corn roaster. Also at the festival, local food trucks and a beer and wine garden will be selling additional products.
"We have purchased 6,000 ears of local, Porter County-grown sweet corn," Bobinski said. "Our corn is picked Thursday afternoon or Friday morning and roasted during our event, right before you eat it on Saturday, while it's still fresh."
All net proceeds from the festival will go to the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis to assist in their efforts to support Porter County. The organization boosters school youth groups and scholarships, women and family shelters and other organizations focused on youth education. The Kiwanis members also install residential handicap ramps for those in need and Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis helps support Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.
Presold tickets are $25 and cost $30 the day of the festival. Children 10 and under are free. Tickets are available at the four Valparaiso 1st Source Bank locations or from any Valparaiso Kiwanian and can also be purchased on Eventbrite.