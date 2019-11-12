Offerings abound through Porter County Career and Technical Education
Free dual college credits. Skills that lead to high-paying jobs. Hands-on classes that stress the latest technical skills for industry.
These are just a few attributes of many half-day programs offered by Porter County Career and Technical Education (PCCTE). Many future nurses, mechanics, machinists and chefs get a start on their professions in these elective classes.
Most programs offered through PCCTE will welcome potential students during the day on Dec. 3 and during the evening on Dec. 10. (A complete schedule is attached to this email). Parents are also welcome. Some schools will send students on field trips or allow them an excused absence. A visit will typically last 30 to 60 minutes.
The 35-plus programs will also welcome visitors on Feb. 4.
Interested sophomores and juniors will apply for spots in CTE programs by submitting an application to the local high school guidance counselor. Having backup choices is a must.
More than 1,100 juniors and seniors from 10 area high schools annually take half-day programs ranging from Construction Trades to Fire and Rescue to Computer Tech Support. Many programs offer dual college credits, and there is no cost connected with most of these credits. The programs help students get started on their careers and help them attain Academic Honors Diploma or Technical Honors Diploma in Indiana.
CTE programs are also an important part of Indiana’s new pathway initiative. A current sophomore, junior or senior can be considered a “CTE concentrator” with a C average in any half-day Career and Tech Ed program.
High schools served are Boone Grove, Chesterton, Hebron, Hobart, Kouts, Morgan Twp., Portage, Valparaiso, Washington Twp. and Wheeler. Applications for CTE programs are available from guidance offices at these 10 schools.
For more information, check out the PCCTE website at www.pccte.org or call (219) 531-3170. The complete preview day schedule is on the website under the Enrollment tab.
Valparaiso University’s Music Therapy Program Granted AMTA and NASM Accreditation
VALPARAISO —The American Music Therapy Association (AMTA) and the National Association of Schools of Music (NASM) have officially accredited the College of Arts and Sciences music therapy program at Valparaiso University.
The bachelor of arts music therapy program integrates the art of music with the science of healing. The mission of the music therapy program at Valpo is to develop compassionate, mindful, social and culturally conscious music therapists. Valpo’s music therapy students will be empowered to bring hope, healing, recovery, support and beauty through music to some of the most vulnerable in society. Drawing from time-tested practices as well as indigenous wisdom and beliefs, they will develop presence and character and learn to serve as global leaders through a socially sensitive and culturally responsive curriculum.
Developing academic programs that provide strong career opportunities for students is one of several strategies outlined in Valpo’s strategic plan, aligned with the priority to provide high-quality holistic education.
Visit the Valpo music department’s website for more information about the new music therapy bachelor’s program at Valparaiso University.