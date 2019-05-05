WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Nearly three months after rushing to the care of Connor Lessard after the 10-year-old boy suffered a stroke at the nearby elementary school, members of the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department and emergency medical crews celebrated his continued recovery Sunday.
"He is doing very well," Fire Chief Rob Huffstodt said.
"I would say he is an inspiration to us all."
The recognition came during the department's annual pancake breakfast Sunday morning, which the chief said is designed to bring the community together.
The University of Chicago-Aeromedical Network helicopter arrived early in the day and was followed a short time later by the Lutheran Air III helicopter from Lutheran Health Network in Knox that flew Lessard to Chicago for treatment on the day of his stroke, Huffstodt said.
Connor was rushed to Porter Regional Hospital and then airlifted to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital.
The local fire department presented Lessard Sunday with a real fire helmet signed by its members, emergency medical personnel and others from the local township trustee's office, he said. EMS presented him with one of their uniform T-shirts.
The boy was then taken to the nearby school grounds where the Lutheran Air helicopter was on display, Huffstodt said.
Lessard's health continues to improve, Huffstodt said. He was not wearing his leg brace Sunday, and he is gaining mobility back in his left arm.
His mother, Amanda Lessard, said her son now is running and is gaining much more mobility back in his left arm and hand. It was limited when he returned to school April 1.
"It was amazing," she said of Sunday's events. "They did such a wonderful job."
An estimated five in every 100,000 youth ages 1 month through 19 years suffer strokes, said Kaysee Hyatt, founder and executive director of the Seattle-based Pediatric Stroke Warriors.
Infants younger than 1 month are affected at an estimated rate of one in every 2,000 live births.