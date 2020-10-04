FAFSA filing window open; INvestEd offers resources for applying to secure financial aid

Students can act now to secure funding for college through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

The window to file FAFSA opened Thursday, making tens of millions of dollars available to students looking to finance education beyond high school.

Indiana nonprofit INvestEd, which has provided financial-aid guidance to Hoosier families for the last 40 years, offers one-on-one guidance to students looking to file by the application's June 30, 2021, deadline.

Families can reach an INvestEd expert for help completing the federal student aid information by calling 317-715-9007. INvestEd's services are free and its counselors are available to come to any community in person or virtually, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

“Education beyond high school is more important than ever and our team is ready to walk Hoosiers through the process of completing the FAFSA application in whatever way works best for them,” INvestEd President and CEO Joe Wood said in the release. “Every year, too many families skip this form and lose out on valuable financial aid. So, whether it’s over the phone, via chat or through one of our virtual or in-person presentations, we provide free expertise on filing the FAFSA, searching for scholarships, choosing a major and more.”