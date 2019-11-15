HEBRON — As cold days pass and an 86-year-old man with Alzheimer's disease remains missing, his family, accompanied by county police, will search for him.
On Friday morning searchers will gather at 108 S. County Road 600 West in Hebron to look for Zachariah “Wayne” Lee, who went missing early Saturday, said Mandi Armalius, Lee's granddaughter.
Armalius asked people to join the search if possible and spread the word about her missing grandfather.
Porter County Search and Rescue will arrive at the location at 8:30 a.m. and volunteers should arrive at 9 a.m. to be informed on routes and search plans. The search party will leave the area around 10 a.m. and Porter County Search and Rescue dogs will also be deployed during the search.
Armalius said searchers should wear warm clothing, hiking boots and bright colors because it is hunting season. It was also cautioned that children should not come to the search because of the cold and potentially rugged terrain.
Searchers can park on the open field next to the house at the corner of County Road 100 South and County Road 600 West, she said.
Lee has Alzheimer's disease and dementia and is often confused about where he is.
Lee is believed to have left his home in Porter Township on foot about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Armalius said the man evaded the house's alarms and locks and slipped out after everyone went to bed.
Area hospitals have been checked and Lee doesn't have a cellphone, according to a news release.
Lee is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 176 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be wearing a blue, long-sleeved dress shirt, navy blue dress pants, a tan winter coat with a large collar and no shoes, the release states.
Anyone with information on the missing man is asked to contact Porter County police at 219-477-3170.