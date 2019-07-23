WASHINGTON TWP. — The Porter County Fair began a new fair week with 4-H events Monday.
Visitors were out in full force to enjoy the spring-like temperatures while cooing over animals.
In the First Source Birthing Barn, a newborn calf kept peeking her head up from her spot in the hay. "Stella" was born Saturday and weighs 85 pounds. In a pig pen nearby, an entire litter was cuddled together after being born Sunday evening to a 2-year-old sow. Two little ones had already abandoned the huddle of their litter and were adventuring around their mother.
On the other side of the birthing barn and the Midway, which was filled with chatter and laughter, spectators were absolutely silent during the 4-H Horse and Pony Trail Classes. People watched intensely as riders took their horses through a series of obstacles, including walking backward through an L-shaped path and through a gate with a rope that the riders had to rehook after walking their horse through.
Junior and senior divisions competed for first- through sixth-place in each division. Before the competition, 4-H'ers had to take their Horse and Pony Project Test. Horses were checked into the fair on Sunday and the trail class competition is the first in a week of competition for 4-H'ers and their horses.
Fourteen-year-old Madeline Schmidt has been riding her 12-year-old horse, Maya, for about 10 years. Even though she had been riding for several years, Schmidt had to wait until the third grade to join 4-H, just like many others. She competes in several events with her horse.
"Today is trail and then dressage, which I'll do later," Schmidt said. "And then there's English and Western and halter and gaming."
Other equine events include the versatility class competition and the 4-H Miniature Equine Show. Schmidt, an incoming freshman at Valparaiso High School, got into riding through her neighbor, who had horses that Schmidt rode before getting Maya. She said the best part of riding is, "the bond that you have with your horse."
Competition for the senior and junior divisions ran for several hours, and riders waited patiently or rode their horses around in circles before entering the arena for their turn. Each girl offered encouragement to the one leaving the arena, keeping true to a saying visible on a banner on one of the 4-H buildings: "Ribbons and buckles tarnish, but friendships last forever."
Schmidt said she's made a lot of friends through riding and during fair week, they hang out and "make some memories."
Winners for the senior division of the trail competition were: Molly Hadenfelt, first place; Elizabeth Evory, second place; Lauren Wardell, third place; Makenzie Ross, fourth place; and Lynsey Buehler in fifth and sixth places.