PORTAGE — John Harrison has been named the new Director of Economic Development for the city of Portage, effective Monday.
Mayor John Cannon said he chose Harrison because of his past work and "his passion to show leadership and bring people together to sit down and come up with solutions" to any difficulties that might exist in the city's building or planning departments. Harrison oversees both departments.
Harrson will be taking over from Andy Maletta, who resigned from his position in July. Maletta was appointed as the city's first economic director in January 2016 by former Mayor James Snyder. At the time, Maletta said the resignation was a matter of job security because the position is appointed and a new mayor will be elected in November.
November's mayoral election will be between Councilwoman Sue Lynch, a Democrat, and current Mayor John Cannon, who is a Republican.
Harrison has a background in finance and accounting and worked in the steel industry in Portage for 30 years prior to his appointment. He said he will be "trying to bring businesses and jobs to Portage and doing whatever I can to assist the mayor."
Harrison will work with the city's economic development board to develop projects.
Canon would also like to see Harrison bring together groups that may want to expand operations in the city or move to Portage and create jobs.
One of his first chores will be working with the new owners of the former Lowe's Home Improvement store in Portage.
Cannon said Harrison will be working with the owners "through the process so it's seamless and quick and easy for them." Those owners have not yet been named.
Cannon also wants the city to focus on expanding companies in the Port of Indiana. Harrison will lead those efforts and advise Cannon on future infrastructure projects.