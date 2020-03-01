Heavy hauler fears Ind. 2 projects will close down business; state vows to help

PORTER TWP. — As co-owner of D & G Heavy Haul, Gail Bretthorst fears the upcoming road construction projects on nearby Ind. 2 could put her out of business.

"I will be landlocked," she said.

While others in the area will be inconvenienced when the highway is shut down for the work, Bretthorst fears her business could be immobilized because its large trucks will have no way to leave the site.

"I will not be able to do any jobs," she said. "They will put me in bankruptcy."

While Bretthorst initially said she had reached out to every official she could think of to no avail, she did hear back last week from officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation, who said they will work with her to keep her trucks moving.

She has no idea how that will be accomplished, however, with the highway slated to be closed in either direction of her business. Using nearby county roads as a detour is not an option for the large trucks because of the weight limits and curves in the road.

"They said they will be able to get me through," Bretthorst said. "I don't know what they're going to do."