Heavy hauler fears Ind. 2 projects will close down business; state vows to help

PORTER TWP. — As co-owner of D & G Heavy Haul, Gail Bretthorst fears the upcoming road construction projects on nearby Ind. 2 could put her out of business.
"I will be landlocked," she said.
While others in the area will be inconvenienced when the highway is shut down for the work, Bretthorst fears her business could be immobilized because its large trucks will have no way to leave the site.
"I will not be able to do any jobs," she said. "They will put me in bankruptcy."
While Bretthorst initially said she had reached out to every official she could think of to no avail, she did hear back last week from officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation, who said they will work with her to keep her trucks moving.
She has no idea how that will be accomplished, however, with the highway slated to be closed in either direction of her business. Using nearby county roads as a detour is not an option for the large trucks because of the weight limits and curves in the road.
"They said they will be able to get me through," Bretthorst said. "I don't know what they're going to do."
Adam Parkhouse, director of communications at INDOT's Northwest District, confirmed the agency has been in touch with the company and has discussed accommodating the large trucks.
"Our folks assured her her vehicles will get through," he said.
The projects that concern owners Gail and Don Bretthorst include the construction of a roundabout along Ind. 2 at County Road 100 South, and a realigning a little ways southwest along the highway at County Road 500 West.
The work is slated to begin in mid-April and wrap up in early October, Parkhouse has said.
Ind. 2 will be completely shut down during this summer's roundabout construction, he said. The work at County Road 500 West likely will begin in May.
What has Bretthorst nervous is that a standard-size tractor and trailer in her fleet is 188 feet long, and the company is capable of going even longer.
The company also operates a dual-lane transportation system that weighs more than 250,00 pounds and requires a police escort, she said.
These large vehicles rely on direct access to Ind. 2 in order to drive off for jobs, she said.
"I will never get them out of here," she said, referring to the upcoming closing of the highway.
Nearby county roads are not an option.
"Ain't no way I'm going to be able to get my big trucks down there," she said.
The company has operated at the site for 20 years, yet Bretthorst fears the closed highway and lost work are going to cost her the business and her nearby home.
All she can do is wait and see if INDOT has a viable alternative to keep her business rolling.
"We'll see," she said.