Three Porter County fire departments are in line for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
The $452,857 will be issued to purchase self-contained breathing apparatuses for Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, Kouts Volunteer Fire Department and Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department.
“I congratulate the leadership of these fire departments for their initiative to collaborate together, pool their resources, and successfully utilize this federal resource," said U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, who announced the grants Friday.
Visclosky said firefighters provide an "invaluable service to communities in times of need" and the funding will further enhance operations and safety of the firefighting workforce.
“This equipment is a key component of ensuring that our first responders are able to do their job safely and return home to their families after an emergency," said Hebron Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chad Franzman. "I thank Congressman Visclosky, FEMA, the Kouts and Morgan Township Fire Departments and all the others involved in this process for their support and help to secure this vital funding.”
According to FEMA, the primary goal of the program is to enhance the safety of the public and firefighters and the funding is used for critically needed resources to equip and train emergency personnel to recognized standards, enhance operations efficiencies, foster interoperability and support community resilience.
“This funding will allow us to equip our personnel with much needed self-contained breathing apparatuses," said Chief Jeremy Gettler, of Kouts Volunteer Fire Department. "Upgrading this necessary equipment will help protect our firefighters and citizens alike during responses to emergencies.”
Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brad King said the funding will be used to "keep our active firefighters safe in their duties" and he looks forward to continuing to work with other area fire departments in applying for future funding.