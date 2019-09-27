VALPARAISO — A former Hebron man was sentenced to three years Thursday afternoon after being found guilty of battering his former girlfriend and leaving her paralyzed and in a wheelchair.
Dalton Corning, 24, was found guilty by a jury in July of domestic battery, a level 5 felony that carries a potential prison term of one to six years.
The jury also found him guilty of misdemeanor criminal recklessness in place of a level 3 felony count of aggravated battery as sought by prosecutors. A level 3 felony carries a potential sentence of three to 16 years behind bars.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor David Urbanski and defense attorney Herbert Shaps moved to merge the two charges for sentencing purposes.
The domestic battery charge required proving Corning had the intention to touch the victim, Brittany Ortell, while aggravated battery called for proof that he intended to inflict injury.
Ortell's mother, Sherry, gave a statement during the hearing and was questioned by both attorneys. She said her daughter had been abused before by Corning while pregnant with their daughter, who is now 5.
"It has been 817 days since the Brittany's and my family's lives have changed," Sherry Ortell said.
Sherry Ortell also said Brittany's accident resulted in her lying in a coma for 10 days. The injuries Brittany suffered included a burst fracture to her fifth vertebrae and significant ligament damage that left her paralyzed from the midsection down.
"You took our daughter's personality, her wittiness and left her in a useless body," Sherry Ortell said.
After a cross-examination, Brittany Ortell approached the prosecutor's table in her wheelchair to read her statement. She said "so much of my life was taken" because of the injuries she suffered.
"Just because Dalton got angry?" she asked. "That's a sad excuse to break my neck."
Both Brittany and her mother mentioned the lifespan for people who become quadriplegic is less than 12 years. Brittany's doctor told them organ failure and secondary infections are the leading causes of death.
Corning faced Judge Roger Bradford to give his remarks. He said he will always have love for Brittany because of their child.
"I hope that maybe one day Brittany can feel better, maybe she can walk ... and do other things people should do with their children," Corning said.
During sentencing, Bradford said he didn't "find his (Corning's) statement to be particularly remorseful." He sentenced Corning to a six-year term, but suspended three years and ordered him to pay a restitution of more than $40,000.
