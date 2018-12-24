VALPARAISO — Nearly three and a half years after the court ordered the sale of a historic 1960 Corvette that has been stored in Portage, a judge wants to see someone get in gear.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer has signed an order placing possession of the car into the hands of an Indianapolis-based receiver, who is charged with finally selling the vehicle, which is insured for $2.5 million.
The move was taken, in part, to keep the vehicle from being removed from Porter County as part of another legal proceeding pending in Hamilton County, Clymer said. It was feared the court in that case would appoint its own receiver for the vehicle during a hearing scheduled there for Friday.
The car in question made history by being one of three that were the first of their make to take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans auto race in France in 1960. It has been stored at the now-closed Harbor Buick GMC dealership in Portage.
"This car is a part of Americana," said Crown Point-based attorney Ryan Schoffelmeer, who is representing one of the vehicle's owners, Kevin Mackay.
Mackay owns 30 percent of the car and the balance is owned by Gino Burelli, who also owns the now-closed Portage auto dealership.
There has been a legal rush to take possession of the vehicle, because creditors now are presumably swarming around Burelli and the car because of the dealership's closing, Schoffelmeer has said.
There is also concern about debt of up to $500,000 owed by a former owner of the car who sold his share to Burelli and a claim of more than $28 million filed against Burelli, Schoffelmeer has said.
"We're trying to protect the car," the lawyer said.
There also is concern about the status of the insurance policy on the car, considering it was being stored at the Portage dealership, which is no longer in business, according to a court motion.
"Mackay does not know where the vehicle is located, if it is being kept in a safe location, or if it is still insured," according to the motion. "The vehicle may well be outside of the state of Indiana."
The car has been under court order to be sold by Burelli by March 31.
Schoffelmeer said his client is OK with a sale, but wants to make sure it is carried out correctly to maintain the vehicle's value.
"The most certain way to secure the safety of the Corvette is to remove it from the possession of Burelli," according to the motion.
Attempts to reach Burelli for comment have been unsuccessful.