Hit-and-run crash knocks out power for thousands, postpones football game

“We made some calls to our electrician, thinking it was a circuit that blew,” Peterson said. “You could see just the security lights on at our school and all the lights in the neighborhood were out.”

“It was a significant accident right down here at 1150 and Park,” Peterson added. “Within a half hour of it happening, NIPSCO still wasn’t out there.”

Once it was clear the game wouldn’t resume on Friday night, Peterson and Portage coach Terry Chestovich met to discuss rescheduling the Duneland Athletic Conference game. Both schools have a packed slate of sporting events during Saturday morning and afternoon, so the decision was made to play at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“Same bad time, same bad channel,” Peterson joked. “It was a good process (to reschedule). We got Portage involved and we made sure we made the right decision for both schools.”

Saturday’s junior varsity game has been postponed and will tentatively be played on Monday night at 6 p.m.

Thousands without power

As of 8 p.m., a total of 3,158 customers were without power in Chesterton, according to NIPSCO.