Nichole Daniels appeared to be the only patron at the Valparaiso branch of the Porter County library system Wednesday morning.
Positioned in front of one the library's public computers, the Valparaiso resident said she was not there to take advantage of the warming center services being offered.
She was forced to venture out in the bone-chilling cold, because she does not have a computer at home and needed to download and print the e-learning lessons for her 6-year-old daughter, Danika-Nikhol Daniels, who joined her.
"I was happy the library wasn't closed," Nichole Daniels said.
There was no one at any of the other Valparaiso warming centers Wednesday morning.
Two people sought out relief Tuesday night at the warming shelter at Woodland Park in Portage, Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said Wednesday morning.
Williams said both people were homeless. The Portage Township Trustee was contacted, and his office found a place for them to spend the night.
UPDATED: Map: Local Warming Centers
Additional locations added due to the sub-zero temperatures:
Additional locations added due to the sub-zero temperatures:
The Valparaiso Police Department, 355 South Washington Street, will become a warming Center during the inclement weather Wednesday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 1 (9 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Wed and Thurs; and ending at 9 a.m. on Friday). Please enter through the front lobby of Police Station only.
Valparaiso YMCA, (219) 462-4185
1202 Cumberland Crossing, open Mon – Fri 5 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sat 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Porter County Public Library, Valparaiso Branch (219) 462-0524
103 Jefferson St., open Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Banta Activity Center (219) 462-1301
605 Beech St., open Mon – Fri 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Housing Opportunities (219) 548-2800 and after hours (219) 262-0054 is a place for emergency shelter for men or women (M,F 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., TWTh 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
The Salvation Army of Michigan City will remain open through 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1 to serve as a warming shelter for anyone who needs relief from the extreme temperatures over the next few days.
Schererville Town Hall, 10 E Joliet St, Schererville
Bessie Owens Center, 4001 Alexander Ave., 219-391-8478
Porter County Public Library System Director Jesse Butz said while no one had showed up for the warming center by mid-morning Wednesday, he was happy to have brought in a skeleton staff to open all five library locations in case the need develops.
"If we are able to be here for folks, it's a good resource for the community," he said.
The libraries are scheduled to remain open for their normal hours Wednesday, but they may be closed early if there are no visitors, Butz said.
Daniels said her daughter's education is one of only reasons she would have left the warmth of home Wednesday.
"Even for food, we would have scraped up something," she said.
Café Fresco on the square in Crown Point was one local business that decided to stay open despite the frigid temperatures. The café opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and owner Breanne Zolfo said business has been brisk.
“People need warm coffee on a cold day,” she said.
The café is operating with a reduced staff — just Zolfo and her parents are on the block today — but Zolfo said it was important to be a warm option for those without heat today. She said she’s spoken with many customers in the Crown Point area whose furnaces have stopped working.
“It’s another way we can help the community, especially when there’s so many without power or with frozen pipes,” Zolfo said. “It’s important to give back to our community that supports us.”
The café will be open until 2 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 7:45 a.m. Thursday for a watch party of the café’s appearance on the national morning show, "CBS This Morning."
Williams said police assisted in tracking down a man reported missing Tuesday night. The man was found at a home where residents had taken him in and kept him safe.
“We have brought on a couple of extra officers per shift for the next few days,” Williams said.
The extra officers are being put on patrol to assist any citizens they see in need, offering rides to anyone seen walking, and checking on animals, which may have been left outside in the weather.
“When it is this cold, you usually see a reduction in criminal activity,” Williams said.
Staff writers Joyce Russell and Carley Lanich contributed to this report.
