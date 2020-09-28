Interstate lane, ramp closures start tonight; Lake, Porter affected

Northwest Indiana commuters can expect lane and ramp closures this week in Lake and Porter counties, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
Starting Monday night, several lanes of Interstate 65 in Lake County will be closed as crews work on infrastructure projects in the area.
Closures in Lake County include:
- The two left lanes of I-65 southbound at the U.S. 30 interchange will close from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday due to lane reconfiguration and permanent striping installation.
- The two right lanes of I-65 southbound between Ridge Road and 61st Avenue, as well as the southbound ramps to 61st Avenue, will close from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday for temporary striping installation.
- The left lane of I-65 northbound at the south crossover near 61st Avenue will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, in order to move the barrier wall taper.
In Porter County, the eastbound and westbound left passing lanes of U.S. 30 will be closed between County Road North 400 East and County Road North 450 East from Tuesday to Friday, INDOT said.
One lane will remain open in both directions. Closures are the result of an underground infrastructure rebuild project.
Shoulder closures also will be in effect in the area through Oct. 16.
All roadwork is dependent on weather conditions and could be rescheduled, if necessary, INDOT said.
Drivers were advised to expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.
Alexis Cruz
Alfred J Benavidez
Allen Robert Kewitz Jr.
Alyssa Marie Felix
Amauri Cowan
Ameer K. Pickens
Amir Muhammad
Andrew Carter
Anthony Charles Hill
Aubrey Wilson
Beethoven Askew
Brian Beier
Brian Joseph Neumann
Briana Picazzo
Calvin Howard
Carlos Fernandez Maysonet
Cecilia Marines
Chad Simmons
Charles Braswell
Charles Davis
Christopher Dukes
Christopher Hernandez
Daniel Villagrana
Danny Kawzinski
Darcell Perkins
David Leslie Manaea
David Manaea
David Westbrooks
Daylon Young
Deandre Teamer
Dianthony Whitney
Donovan Redding
Eric Cannon
Eric Douglas
Estela Ramirez
Gabrielle Shaw
Halie Littrell
Heidi Gault
Jalen Herman Jordan
James Schneider
Jason Veenstra
Jennifer Easthope
Julia O'Rourke
Justin Elston
Keith Durbin
Kelley Tatum
Kendrick Deshaun Payne
Kenneth Eden Nuzzo
Kenneth Mitchell Jen
Kevin Black
Kodie Coleman
Lance Jackson
Laquida Harper
Larry Blasio
Lashun Griffin
Lavon Blaylock
Marc Simmons
Marcus Holloway
Marcus West
Matthew Baltazar
MIchael Pollard
Michael Voigt
Michele Gray
Monya Richardson
Nicholas Fulton
Nicholas Vanassen
Nikia Scott
Peter Dudek
Rachel Lynn Uylaki
Richard Tate
Robert Ryan
Roberto Castro Lopez
Ruben Garcia
Ruben Garcia
Rustam Mendybaeu
Sidney Scott
Timothy Fritz
Timothy Purser
Verlinda Dixon
William Washington
Willie Charles Maxwell Jr.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!