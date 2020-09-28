Interstate lane, ramp closures start tonight; Lake, Porter affected

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Indiana commuters can expect lane and ramp closures this week in Lake and Porter counties, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

Starting Monday night, several lanes of Interstate 65 in Lake County will be closed as crews work on infrastructure projects in the area.

Closures in Lake County include:

The two left lanes of I-65 southbound at the U.S. 30 interchange will close from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday due to lane reconfiguration and permanent striping installation.

The two right lanes of I-65 southbound between Ridge Road and 61st Avenue, as well as the southbound ramps to 61st Avenue, will close from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday for temporary striping installation.

The left lane of I-65 northbound at the south crossover near 61st Avenue will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, in order to move the barrier wall taper.

In Porter County, the eastbound and westbound left passing lanes of U.S. 30 will be closed between County Road North 400 East and County Road North 450 East from Tuesday to Friday, INDOT said.

One lane will remain open in both directions. Closures are the result of an underground infrastructure rebuild project.