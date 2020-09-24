Kouts man injured after plunging 10 feet from tree stand

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTER COUNTY — A Kouts man was seriously injured after falling nearly 10 feet from a tree, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Responders with the Kouts Fire Department, Morgan Township Fire Department and Porter EMS responded late Monday to southern Porter County, where the man had fallen while removing an old tree stand, DNR said.

The man was found on the property with a leg injury and subsequently transported from the area, DNR said.

District 10 conservation officers were investigating the incident.

Officials did not clarify whether the man used safety equipment, but urged the public to always use a safety harness while at an elevated area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

