Kouts man injured after plunging 10 feet from tree stand
Kouts man injured after plunging 10 feet from tree stand

Kouts man injured after falling from tree stand, DNR says

First responders were at the scene of a fall late Monday after a Kouts man plunged nearly 10 feet while removing an old tree stand in southern Porter County, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

PORTER COUNTY — A Kouts man was seriously injured after falling nearly 10 feet from a tree, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Responders with the Kouts Fire Department, Morgan Township Fire Department and Porter EMS responded late Monday to southern Porter County, where the man had fallen while removing an old tree stand, DNR said.

The man was found on the property with a leg injury and subsequently transported from the area, DNR said.

District 10 conservation officers were investigating the incident.

Officials did not clarify whether the man used safety equipment, but urged the public to always use a safety harness while at an elevated area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

