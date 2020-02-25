LaPorte man facing child molesting charges

LAPORTE — A 74-year-old LaPorte man linked to the molesting of children since the 1970s is locked up for the first time for his alleged predatory behavior.

Gerald Yaw is scheduled to appear Friday in LaPorte Circuit Court for an initial hearing on two counts of child molesting.

According to court documents, his arrest Friday stems from a 12-year old girl reporting that Yaw molested her for several years at his Farrand Avenue residence.

She also told authorities Yaw stopped his advances when she threatened to tell someone a few months prior to her 12th birthday.

During an investigation over the last several months, police said a woman in her 40s reported being sexually assaulted by Yaw for several years as a child.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Her allegations were reflected in a police report from 1988, but the case was closed unless further evidence developed, according to court documents.

Another woman alleged her 23-year marriage to Yaw ended after five children claimed Yaw molested them in the 1970s and 1980s, police said.

Yaw could face a 20- to 40-year sentence on the level 1 felony count and a two- to 12-year sentence on the level 4 felony count.