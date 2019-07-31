CALUMET TWP. — Kids of all ages are invited to celebrate and play in the outdoors at Indiana Dunes National Park.
Join a ranger at the Paul H. Douglas Center’s Nature Play Zone from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 3 and 17. The program includes building forts, hiking in Miller Woods, doing a free craft activity and feeding the center's resident fish, turtles, snakes, toads and frogs. Parents can watch their children’s creativity blossom during these relaxing two hours. There is no need to preregister for the free program.
The Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education is located at 100 N. Lake St., about one mile north of U.S. U.S. 12 in Gary. For more information on programs at the Indiana Dunes National Park, visit the website at www.nps.gov/indu and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.
Sunset, campfire program on tap
BEVERLY SHORES — The Indiana Dunes National Park is hosting a sunset and campfire program from 7:30-9 p.m. Aug. 9.
Join rangers at the park's Kemil Beach for the program, which will start in the beach's parking lot and then continued with a short walk to the beach.
Enjoy the sunset over Lake Michigan while sitting around a campfire and listening to live music. Late arrivals are still encouraged to join the program at the beach. Comfortable clothing, including a jacket is recommended as the temperature is cool at night by the lake, even in the summer. Participants are also asked to bring a blanket or beach chair to sit on on the beach.
The Kemil Beach parking lot is located on East State Park Road (300 E), about one mile north of U.S. 12 in Beverly Shores. For more information on programs at the Indiana Dunes National Park, visit the website at www.nps.gov/indu and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.
Art barn offers classes
PORTAGE — Learn how to paint with local artists from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
An artist provided by the Art Barn will teach participants how to paint a picture inspired by the dunes.
Canvas and paints will be provided for this free class. The class is limited to 20 adult painters and registration required. Parking in the auxiliary parking is available during the summer due to parking congestion. Please call the visitor center at 219-395-1882 to register.
Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk is located at 100 N. Riverwalk Road, Portage. For more information on programs at the Indiana Dunes National Park, visit the website at www.nps.gov/indu and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.