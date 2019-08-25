WASHINGTON TWP. — Women are lifting each other in a community that spans the world and all started with a Facebook group aimed at bringing them closer together. Krista Morisen started Ladies In Flight Training, or LIFT, in 2014.
The group is described as a "positive, encouraging" organization for female pilots "to talk and encourage one another in our pursuits towards the skies." Morisen, of Liberty, Indiana, had her first flight lesson in 1987, but didn't receive her private pilot license until 2016.
"Women, we have different challenges in some ways than men do, and so this was a way to give them a safe space to talk about some of those problems," Morisen said.
Two years ago, the group added to its mission to help women, aged anywhere from 16 up, to get their ratings to become a pilot. LIFT registered as a nonprofit in 2018.
"Last year, we were able to give out about $5,000 worth of scholarships for women in flight training," Morisen said. "Our goal is to encourage, empower, educate and promote women ... and mentor women as they're coming up from the zero hour student pilot, all the way up to the retired airline pilot."
The nonprofit hosted a fly-in Saturday at the Porter County Regional Airport with a display of different aircraft, local pilots, food and a raffle. They partnered with Eagle Aircraft Flight School for the event. All proceeds will benefit scholarships for future female pilots.
Vice President Amy Hull said the group gets plenty of middle-aged women who are "doing new career paths and just starting over."
Now, 4,454 members belong to the Facebook group, from all over the world. Hull said the women are scattered across the U.S., Europe and Australia and even a few female pilots from Africa. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, women made up just 7.3% of all U.S. pilots in 2018 — those with active airmen certificates, students included.
"For females .. with only having such a small number, a small percentage of women in aviation, I think we've slowly figured out ... a lot of women don't know that they can go into other roles — like doctor, nurse — so this is kind of opening horizons," Hull said. "There's so many misconceptions that 'women are only flight attendants, men are only pilots.' (We're) kind of breaking the boundaries."
The same FAA study found 183,519 flight attendants are women compared to 46,463 female pilots in 2018.
A former airline pilot who lives in LaPorte, Hull said her favorite part of flying is bringing people together. Many female pilots from the Region belong to the organization.
"I would say the best thing (about the group) is seeing the women grow," Hull said. "Seeing that they're so happy to have a network of women, to be supported, where they can either cry or be happy ... it is really heartwarming to see that."