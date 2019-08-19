CHESTERTON — A lightning strike early Sunday morning caused significant damage to a Chesterton residence.
While on patrol, a Chesterton police officer noticed heavy smoke coming from the residence in the 400 block of Indiana. He knocked on the door to the house but didn't get an answer. The officer forced entry into the home and found a single occupant who was unaware of the fire.
The officer helped the resident to safety. Chesterton Fire Chief John Jarka said the call was dispatched at 8:10 a.m. and the fire engine arrived just two minutes later. Once inside the home, firefighters found the majority of the fire in the attic and worked quickly to contain it.
While the fire damage was limited to the attic, there was extensive water damage throughout the home. No injuries occurred from the fire and all pets were safely accounted for.
Porter County 911, Chesterton Police, Porter Fire, Liberty Fire, Portage Fire and Superior Ambulance assisted Chesterton Fire at the scene. Jarka thanked other mutual aid companies who responded.