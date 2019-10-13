{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven Lions Club will hosting their annual Italian Night fundraiser from 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 19 to raise money to help families in need at Christmas.

“We are proud of our club’s service to our community. We take pride in what we do," said Jason Kegebein, club president. "Our focus for the last 50 years is simple., 'We Serve'. We want to help meet the needs of our community and we can’t do it without the community’s help."

The event is sponsored by the Lions Club and Fazoli's at the Legion Post 502, located at 750 N. 429 W. The menu includes salad, spaghetti, pizza and breadsticks along with the sale of baked goods and water and pop. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.

The cost is $12 per adult, $6 per child ages 6-12 and for a family of four with two adults and two children, the cost is $26.

Proceeds from past Lions Club fundraising events have gone to local, state and global causes, such as diabetes awareness, fighting hunger and environmental awareness. The club also collects eyeglasses, hearing aids and medical equipment.

Currently, the South Haven Lions Club is raising funds to help families in need at Christmas. The club provides families with a food basket and Christmas presents and last year, it sponsored 13 families, totaling 38 children.

For more information, contact Jason Kegebein at 219-973-6608 or revkegebein@comcast.net

