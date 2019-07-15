VALPARAISO — The Porter County Fair invites Region residents to find their inner kid at this year's fair.
It runs Thursday through July 27 at the fairgrounds, 217 E. Division Road.
The Porter County Fair officially opens with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Thursday under the midway entry arch. Visitors can meet Meg Parpart, the newly crowned fair queen, her court and receive fair merchandise and donated gifts from event sponsor Kankakee Valley REMC.
The 4-H events begin daily around 8 a.m., and food vendors begin preparing food around 11 a.m. Admission is free until noon each day, and tickets after noon cost $7 per adult. Admission is free for children under 10. On weekdays, the fair closes at 11 p.m., and on weekends the fair closes at midnight.
It's Special Needs Day July 22 at the fair, and anybody with special needs (and a chaperone) is invited to ride select rides for free.
Senior Citizen and Veteran’s Appreciation Day is July 24.
This year's grandstand shows feature Darci Lynne, "America's Got Talent" winner and singer/ventriloquist; Luke Combs, CMA’s 2018 New Artist of the Year; Newsboys; and Sawyer Brown and Diamond Rio. Brooke Sauter, social media manager for the fair, advises tickets have been selling quickly for the "in-demand shows" and recommends buying tickets in advance online on the fair's website at portercountyfair.com.
Sauter said visitors should check out Banda La Excesiva at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Park Place Pavilion. Mexican Banda is made up of young performers who participated in one of the biggest group events in the Mexican Bandamax Awards.
There will be a lot of entertainment in the Park Place Pavilion this year, including "America's Got Talent" Top 5 finalist country musician Jason Pritchett, 45 RPM and Eagles tribute band "Heartache Tonight." These shows are free with general admission.
Kara Moon, vice president of the Porter County Fair Board and concessions superintendent, said there are many fan-favorite food vendors.
"It's always fun to hear what foods people are looking forward to the most," Moon said. "I hear a lot about Dr. Vegetable's fried veggie bucket, Pickle Barrel's sirloin tips, and Josephine's Glazed Donuts. Personally, I look forward to the Dippin' Dots. I wait all year for those."
Visitors can expect to see two new food vendors this year. Triple T Concessions will bring half chickens, rib tips and turkey legs. Bubba's Bacon is serving bacon wrapped grilled cheese, unicorn bacon on a stick and bacon mac and cheese.
The recently renovated Expo Center will be open during the fair and visitors are encouraged to check out the vendors in those halls and see the remodel.