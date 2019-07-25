LIBERTY TWP. — Salt or sugar rim? Frozen or on the rocks?
These are the tough decisions patrons will making Saturday at the second annual Valpo Margarita Fest held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Sunset Hill Farm County Park.
"People are so enthusiastic about outdoor events here," said Curt Foreman, president of BrewFest Partners. "We're trying to get better at this each year."
The festival is now located at Sunset Hill Farm County Park on 775 Meridian Road in Valparaiso. Foreman said this venue is wider, more open and HAS easier parking.
The company also produces the Great Lakes Brew Fest in Racine, WisconsinI, and the 10th annual Valpo Brewfest, which is sold out for the September event. The margarita festival sold out last year and Foreman said less than 200 tickets are left for this weekend. Patrons must be 21 or older.
"We have 10 different tequilas and various types of margaritas you can sample while you're there," Foreman said.
Mexican lagers will be served from a beer garden plusa beer-rita — a combination of a Corona Light and a margarita that mixes together while drinking it. Pikk's Tavern and Adobo Grill will be selling food and drawings for swag items will occur throughout the event.
Zydeco-funk band Hurricane Gumbo will perform music combing New Orleans zydeco, funk, blues, R&B and '70s favorites.
General admission tickets are $35 and include eight mini-margaritas and plus one full pour of your choice (margarita, beer or beer-rita). Additional margaritas, beer and food are available for purchase. Tickets for designated drivers, who must be over the age of 21 to enter, are $15 and include one food ticket.