Masked fake cop pulls over woman in Chesterton, police say

CHESTERTON — A masked man acting as a fake cop reportedly stopped a woman while she was driving to issue a phony warning, police said.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday someone reported to police that a man presenting himself to be an officer had pulled her over by Dogwood Park at the corner of 23rd Street and County Road 1100 North, according to the Chesterton Police Department.

Chesterton police said there were no officers at that location or report of a traffic stop by any law enforcement agencies during that time in the area.

The driver told police that a dark SUV with blue and red flashing lights on the front of the vehicle had initiated a traffic stop. A man wearing a black hoodie and gray neck gaiter-style mask covering the lower half of his face emerged from the vehicle and approached the driver.

He told the woman he was giving her a warning for an equipment violation but never identified himself as a police officer during the encounter. The man then walked back to his vehicle and drove away.