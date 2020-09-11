Masked fake cop pulls over woman in Chesterton, police say

CHESTERTON — A masked man acting as a fake cop reportedly stopped a woman while she was driving to issue a phony warning, police said.
Around 7 p.m. Thursday someone reported to police that a man presenting himself to be an officer had pulled her over by Dogwood Park at the corner of 23rd Street and County Road 1100 North, according to the Chesterton Police Department.
Chesterton police said there were no officers at that location or report of a traffic stop by any law enforcement agencies during that time in the area.
The driver told police that a dark SUV with blue and red flashing lights on the front of the vehicle had initiated a traffic stop. A man wearing a black hoodie and gray neck gaiter-style mask covering the lower half of his face emerged from the vehicle and approached the driver.
He told the woman he was giving her a warning for an equipment violation but never identified himself as a police officer during the encounter. The man then walked back to his vehicle and drove away.
Anyone who has information about this man is asked to call Chesterton police at 219-926-1136.
Anastasia Ann Vanderwall
Ashley Virginia Andrews
Barry Edwin Sayger Jr.
Brandon Robert Clutts
Cole Avery Colvin
Courtlandt Bryn Harris
David Lee Elliot
Dionte Jerome Johnson
Donald Ray Dennison Jr.
Edward Lamont Hollins
Elizabeth Marie Slavo
Ethan Douglas Norrise
Garrett Jameson Mygrants
Jasmine Leigh Ann Davis-Riley
Jerry Allen Rust
Joseph James Trebinski
Lisa Marie Wright
Michael Lee Waters
Natalie Christine Peterson
Nicholas Michael Prochno
Nicholas Scott Cardenas
Rodney Anthony Dazzena Jr.
Saima Sayeda Iqbal
Shelah Ann Waszak
Todd James Lunsford
William Laverne Carr
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!