Massive house fire erupts early Saturday, firefighters say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A home was engulfed in flames as multiple departments convened at the early morning blaze.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday the Boone Grove Fire Department was called to assist Union Township Fire Department with a residential fire in the Shorewood Forest subdivision.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fully engulfed house.

Crews worked to extinguish the massive blaze and were able to contain the fire. Both homes on each side of the structure fire were saved with minimal damage.

The house was destroyed; however no injuries were reported. Firefighters said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available on the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.