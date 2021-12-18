 Skip to main content
Massive house fire erupts early Saturday, firefighters say
 Anna Ortiz

UNION TOWNSHIP — A home was engulfed in flames as multiple departments convened at the early morning blaze. 

Around 1 a.m. Saturday the Boone Grove Fire Department was called to assist Union Township Fire Department with a residential fire in the Shorewood Forest subdivision.

When firefighters arrived, they found a fully engulfed house.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

Crews worked to extinguish the massive blaze and were able to contain the fire. Both homes on each side of the structure fire were saved with minimal damage.

The house was destroyed; however no injuries were reported. Firefighters said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available on the incident.  

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

