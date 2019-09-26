PORTAGE — Mayor John Cannon, speaking in front of the city’s flag, delivered the State of the City address Thursday night in Woodland Park.
“It is my honor tonight to report to you and those watching live on Facebook that the state of the city is strong, healthy, on the move and yes, on the right track,” Cannon said.
The city broadcast the address live on Facebook and reached 383 viewers.
Cannon began his speech by acknowledging past troubles Portage had with former Mayor James Snyder, saying the municipal government has “made touch decisions and taken appropriate action.”
“My administration is striving to provide better communication, better involvement and better citizen engagement,” Cannon said.
He attributes the city’s work on its social media pages, including weekly video updates Cannon stars in, to providing “the best amount of open dialogue this city has ever had with its residents.”
Cannon touched on recent events in the city, such as the recent spills at ArcelorMittal. Cannon said he and city council members talked about the fish kill in meetings and took on new protocols because of what happened.
“There are no excuses and no reprimands that could help resolve such a devastating act,” Cannon said.
He also gave updates on construction projects, beachfront erosion problems and efforts to increase entertainment events in the city.
“We are striving for continued growth and turnout,” Cannon said.
Cannon commended the decrease of the city crime rate during 2019, which has dropped by 8%. He recognized Officers Bollinger, Tobey and Demitroulas for actions taken during a summer case.
“Your actions reflect great credit upon yourselves and are in keeping with the highest standards of professional enforcement,” Cannon said, adding each has been awarded the Chief’s Letter of Commendation.
City firefighters were also recognized for the rescue of several ducks from a storm drain.
Cannon ended his address by thanking all city employees for their work.
“Portage will continue into the future, staying on the right track,” Cannon said. “Tough decisions have been made, tough decisions will continue to be made. This is the only way Portage will continue to lead our region.”