PORTAGE — Angelique Munro will turn 50 this year, and for the first time in her 25-year career of performing, she took her talents to the pageant stage.
And not just any pageant: Munro is this year's Miss Trans Indiana and recently competed for the title of Miss Trans USA 2020 in Milwaukee.
"This pageant is different, it's not like a beauty contest," Munro said. "There's no age requirement, there's no weight requirement. The only requirement is you have to be trans, pre- or post-op."
Munro ended the pageant in fourth place. The winner was Miss Trans Kentucky, Bianca Nicole. After the pageant, she posted online that she feels like she "won long long long ago. I won that day back on March 19, 2006 when I began accepting, loving and believing in myself by living my life as a trans woman."
Munro said she has always had hopes and dreams of using her voice to make a difference in the trans community.
"It gives you a speaking platform, that's what really drew my attention ... to educate people on trans issues and they're the first in America for a major, all-trans pageant," Munro said. "I want to take who I am, what I am and use it and make a difference."
Born and raised in Chicago, Munro was contacted by the owner of On The Roxx in Portage four years ago over Facebook, who told her the club "would love to have you here." At that point, Munro had already transitioned.
"A lot of times, when you're in a drag show as a performer — they don't really like a girl, they want a man in a dress — and I've never been a man in a dress," Munro said.
When she had performed in Chicago in the past, Munro said she had a hard time being taken seriously "because people would see you and would go, 'oh she's just a girl.'" With her transition, Munro thought for sure "nobody would want me to perform in a show."
"But Indiana has really welcomed me with open arms," Munro said. "When I first came to Indiana four years ago ... people here in Chicago said, 'What, are you crazy?'"
But since day one of performing in Portage, Munro said people have been welcoming to her. It's become her home so much that Munro is planning to move to Michigan City next summer.
"So for me to represent Indiana as Miss Trans Indiana, I totally take that to heart," Munro said. "I'm very proud of that."
Munro had her gender confirmation surgery in March 2018. Since she was 2 years old, Munro said she knew she was a girl. But her parents weren't accepting and this led to a "horrible" childhood. She started performing at 25 at Chicago clubs after she moved out of her parents' house.
"I never considered myself drag, but that was my outlet to be accepted as a woman," Munro said. "It was amazing, I learned so much. A lot of those girls were actually trans and I never thought I would cross over ... my heart said one thing but my mind said I can't do this."
In her personal life, Munro has been in finance since she was 19 and is a senior payroll accountant. She's also appeared on TV shows including "Empire" and "The Tyra Banks Show."
Munro said she was excited and nervous in advance of the Milwaukee pageant. She said she's not really a competitive person and competing in the pageant was more about "making history in a sense."
"It's a great opportunity," Munro said. "It's already somewhat opening doors and putting a little more exposure, not only on myself but trans folks, and I want it to be in a positive (light)."
Since 2009, Munro has been representing the trans community by lecturing on HIV/AIDS and trans issues at different colleges and universities and also being apart of a panel to educate people in the medical field on treating the trans community. Munro said trans issues can be focused on negatively in the news, but education is key to understanding.
"We're trying to make a difference, that's the big point of it all," Munro said. "It's time. It's time and we're no different than anybody else."