More than half of residents, businesses don't expect a return to normal until 2021, Region survey shows

VALPARAISO — More than half of Region residents and business owners don't expect to return to pre-coronavirus conditions until at least 2021, according to a recent survey conducted by the United Way of Porter County.
The survey was conducted by the group to evaluate the effects of coronavirus in Northwest Indiana, said Anicia Kosky, the organization’s community outreach manager.
Of those who were surveyed, 58% do not believe a return to normal will occur sooner than February 2021.
In addition, 70% of those surveyed feel their community’s economy was significantly disrupted by the pandemic and 55% say they expect the recovery to be difficult.
A total of 64% said the top three needs of residents are to pay rent or mortgage, find employment and have access to food resources.
United Way of Porter County leaders anticipate a major need for assistance.
“We’re committed to serving Northwest Indiana by developing a long-term recovery plan to help residents bounce back quickly from COVID’s impact,” said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. “From our initial evaluation, we anticipate more than 50% of households will need some sort of community assistance over the next 12 months.”
The survey was conducted among residents and local business owners to determine where to focus the organization’s resources.
More information can be found on United Way of Porter County’s website at unitedwaypc.org/COVIDsurvey.
Gallery: Regionites show off shaggy hairdos, DIY cuts during quarantine
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.