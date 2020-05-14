You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
More than half of residents, businesses don't expect a return to normal until 2021, Region survey shows
alert urgent

More than half of residents, businesses don't expect a return to normal until 2021, Region survey shows

VALPARAISO — More than half of Region residents and business owners don't expect to return to pre-coronavirus conditions until at least 2021, according to a recent survey conducted by the United Way of Porter County. 

The survey was conducted by the group to evaluate the effects of coronavirus in Northwest Indiana, said Anicia Kosky, the organization’s community outreach manager.

Of those who were surveyed, 58% do not believe a return to normal will occur sooner than February 2021.

In addition, 70% of those surveyed feel their community’s economy was significantly disrupted by the pandemic and 55% say they expect the recovery to be difficult.

A total of 64% said the top three needs of residents are to pay rent or mortgage, find employment and have access to food resources.

United Way of Porter County leaders anticipate a major need for assistance.

“We’re committed to serving Northwest Indiana by developing a long-term recovery plan to help residents bounce back quickly from COVID’s impact,” said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. “From our initial evaluation, we anticipate more than 50% of households will need some sort of community assistance over the next 12 months.”

The survey was conducted among residents and local business owners to determine where to focus the organization’s resources.

More information can be found on United Way of Porter County’s website at unitedwaypc.org/COVIDsurvey.

Gallery: Regionites show off shaggy hairdos, DIY cuts during quarantine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts