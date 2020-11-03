National Parks Service announces 4 prescribed burns at Indiana Dunes National Park

The National Park Service is planning four prescribed burns this fall with the Indiana Dunes National Park to assist in the service's long-term restoration and hazard fuel reduction efforts.
The four fires will total about 897 acres, parks officials said.
“We are trying to keep up our schedule of prescribed fires used to maintain the unique ecosystem at Indiana Dunes, while still being aware of COVID-19 concerns,” Chief of Resource Management Dan Plath said in a news release. “Prescribed fire maintains the natural and cultural landscape, while reducing the threat from wildfires. Managing the smoke impact on our neighbors during these burns is very important to us."
Prescribed burns include:
- A 158-acre area of Black Oak Savanna in the Miller Woods area, north of the Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education and west of North Lake Street in Gary.
- A 562-acre stretch in the Tolleston-East Prescribed Fire area, along the south side of U.S. Highway 12, from the Lake-Porter County Line Road, east toward Ogden Dunes and Stagecoach Road.
- A 167-acre area south of Oak Hill Road and west of Hower Road near the Indiana Dunes Environmental Learning Center in Porter.
- About 10 acres in the area immediately surrounding the Central Beach parking lot in Beverly Shores.
A map of the prescribed fire areas is available online at bit.ly/INDUFall2020.
Before setting a prescribed fire, officials check for ideal wind speed and direction, as well as relative humidity. Officials said weather conditions will continue to be monitored throughout the burn for safety.
Porter County residents can subscribe to notifications of prescribed fires through the "Alert Porter County" system to receive more information via text, email or phone call when planned burns are scheduled to occur at Indiana Dunes National Park.
The service is free and available at portercounty911.org. The National Park also posts updates about prescribed fire activity on its Facebook page at facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.
