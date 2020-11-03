National Parks Service announces 4 prescribed burns at Indiana Dunes National Park

The National Park Service is planning four prescribed burns this fall with the Indiana Dunes National Park to assist in the service's long-term restoration and hazard fuel reduction efforts.

“We are trying to keep up our schedule of prescribed fires used to maintain the unique ecosystem at Indiana Dunes, while still being aware of COVID-19 concerns,” Chief of Resource Management Dan Plath said in a news release. “Prescribed fire maintains the natural and cultural landscape, while reducing the threat from wildfires. Managing the smoke impact on our neighbors during these burns is very important to us."