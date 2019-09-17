{{featured_button_text}}
PORTAGE — The Department of Child Services removed a newborn from a Portage home Sunday with assistance from the Portage Police Department. 

The family case manager with DCS advised the police officer the 16-day-old tested positive for opioids at birth. Stephanie Littlefield, the baby's mother, 35, told police "she knew nothing about that and that it was impossible," according to a police report.

Kevin Kwasniewski Jr., 33, lives with Littlefield and the baby at his father's home. Kwasniewski Jr. was not present at the time of the visit.

The father advised police that his son, Kwasniewski, and Littlefield are recovering heroin addicts, however, he hadn't seen any drug use in the home.

Officers located two hypodermic syringes in the bedroom. Both Kwasniewski Jr. and Littlefield were arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and neglect of a dependent.

