The Porter County Board of Commissioners announced major repaving projects during its meeting Tuesday. Construction and lane restrictions for North Calumet and Meridian Roads are set to begin later this month.
The projects are partially funded by Community Crossing Project grants from the State of Indiana, according to a press release.
Both road projects will include milling, repaving and re-striping. During each of the projects, traffic will be restricted to one lane.
Due to the high traffic volume on each of the roads, the projects will be staggered to ease congestion. The North Calumet Road project — from Wesley Road to U.S. Highway 6 — will start Monday and continue through Sept. 19, subject to weather conditions.
Meridian Road — from County Road 600 N to U.S. Highway 6 — will be under construction from Sept. 18-25, depending on the weather. During the projects, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.