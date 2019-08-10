VALPARAISO — After a recent string of car thefts in several Valparaiso neighborhoods over the past few weeks, Valparaiso Police Department is working to reunite owners with their stolen items.
The thefts happened all from unattended, mostly unsecured vehicles and consisted of a variety of items stolen from the cars.
Valparaiso Police Department has arrested an individual in connection to the crime and is conducting an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Joe Hall. The department was able to identify property pawned after the theft and is asking for help from the public in identifying their stolen items, due the number of items taken from the cars.
If you have had anything taken from a vehicle recently, please contact Detective Sergeant Melanie Sheets to aid in identifying the proper owners. Please do so even if you did not file a police report when the original theft occurred. Detective Sheets can be contacted at 219-462-2135.