Following a moderate evening snowfall, overnight icy rain and sleet is expected to bring hazardous travel conditions. Indiana State Police said snow plows were out on the interstates Friday night putting down abrasives to prepare for the next bout of precipitation.
Friday's winter weather began during the evening rush hour, dumping a coating of snow across Northwest Indiana, totaling around 1 inch as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The NWS is still collecting accumulation totals as it continues to fall throughout the evening.
Between 10 p.m. and midnight, the snow is expected to turn into a mix of freezing rain and sleet, Meteorologist Kevin Birk of the NWS said.
The mixture will create slick conditions and if motorists cannot avoid staying in, they should drive with caution and greatly reduce their speed and following distance, said Cpl. Kimberly Zelnis of the Indiana State Police.
Zelnis said around 6 p.m. state troopers responded to some vehicles that spun out on Interstate 80/94, but no major crashes or injuries had been reported. As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, Indiana State Police said the roads were quiet and crash reports sparse.
The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport Friday night. The FAA said on its website that the stop would last through 9 p.m. Hundreds of flights already were canceled Friday at the airport, one of the busiest in the nation.
Temperatures are expected to climb above freezing by sunrise Saturday, with the precipitation turning to rain, the NWS said.
Total wet snow and sleet accumulation is expected to be 1-3 inches, while ice accumulations could possibly be up to two-tenths of an inch in some areas, the NWS said.
Saturday afternoon into evening will see a sharp drop in temperatures with light, scattered snow showers and wind gusts of up to 45 mph. Saturday will start out around 39 degrees in a short warm-up period but will fall to a low of 3 degrees into the evening and night hours, the NWS forecasts.
Plains, Midwest hit hard
Friday night's snow was part of a winter storm moving through a large swath of the Midwest and Northeast.
A plane slid off an icy taxiway at Kansas City International Airport on Friday as the storm hit large sections of the Midwest and beyond, leading to the closure of schools, universities and government offices.
The Delta Air Lines flight was taxiing to be de-iced before flying to Detroit when the nosegear slipped off the taxiway, said Delta spokeswoman Martha Witt. There were no reports of injuries aboard the Airbus A319, which was carrying 123 passengers and a crew of six. Witt said the airline was trying to put passengers from Delta flight 1114 on other planes.
The airport was closed and numerous flights were canceled in the morning but flights resumed about noon. Most Friday flights from Nashville, Tennessee, were canceled, likely disrupting travel plans for fans of the Tennessee Titans flying into Kansas City for Sunday's AFC championship game with the Chiefs, KCTV reported.
Lambert lnternational Airport in St. Louis reported more than 130 flights canceled as of noon Friday and American Airlines suspended all flights to Missouri's Columbia Regional Airport until noon Saturday.
The slippery conditions come after the National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories, saying the storm will create hazardous travel conditions from the Plains into the Northeast through the weekend. Snow is forecast over much of the Great Lakes, with a blizzard warning for parts of the Upper Midwest.
The winter weather advisory extended south into western Oklahoma and northern Arkansas, where freezing rain was expected Friday.
In South Dakota and Minnesota, dozens of schools canceled classes Friday ahead of snowfall expected during the day.
In Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly closed state offices in the Topeka area, urging people in a news release to "stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job."
A storm that hit during the morning commute Friday coated the roads of Salt Lake City with up to 5 inches of snow. Advance warning allowed a delayed start for state government and some schools, which kept the number of crashes to a relatively low 75, police said.
The Associated Pres
